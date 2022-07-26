13 Utes named to preseason Pac-12 All Conference Teams

On Tuesday the Pac-12 Conference announced their preseason Pac-12 All Conference teams that included 13 total Utes, six of which were named to All-Conference First-Team.

Of the remaining seven, three Utes were named to the Second-Team, while four others received honorable mentions.

Utah's First-Team Selections

Tavion Thomas, RB

Brant Kuithe, TE

Braeden Daniels, OL

Van Fillinger, DE

Clark Phillips, CB

Cole Bishop, Safety

Utah's Second-Team Selections

Cameron Rising, QB

Sataoa Laumea, OL

Junior Tafuna, DT

Utah's Honorable Mentions

Devaughn Vele, WR

Dalton Kincaid, TE

Mohamoud Diabate, LB

JaTravis Broughton, CB

2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 Conference Football Team

Via Pac-12 Media.

