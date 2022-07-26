13 Utes named to preseason Pac-12 All Conference Teams
Six Utah Football players were named to the preseason Pac-12 All-Conference First-Team.
On Tuesday the Pac-12 Conference announced their preseason Pac-12 All Conference teams that included 13 total Utes, six of which were named to All-Conference First-Team.
Of the remaining seven, three Utes were named to the Second-Team, while four others received honorable mentions.
Utah's First-Team Selections
Tavion Thomas, RB
Brant Kuithe, TE
Braeden Daniels, OL
Van Fillinger, DE
Clark Phillips, CB
Cole Bishop, Safety
Utah's Second-Team Selections
Cameron Rising, QB
Sataoa Laumea, OL
Junior Tafuna, DT
Utah's Honorable Mentions
Devaughn Vele, WR
Dalton Kincaid, TE
Mohamoud Diabate, LB
JaTravis Broughton, CB
