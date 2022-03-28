2022 NFL Draft Profile: Bamidele Olaseni

Bamidele Olaseni

Height: 6-8

Weight: 330

Position: Offensive Tackle

Bamidele Olaseni was a four-star recruit before making his way to Utah. He spent time playing at the junior college level and was the No. 9 offensive tackle in the nation. In 2020 Olaseni played five games on special teams. However, it was not until 2021 that he saw extensive action at left tackle. During the 2021 season, Olaseni played in all 14 games, starting 11 at left tackle. For his efforts, he earned Pac-12 All-Conference second-team honors.

Strengths

Olaseni has good length and moves well for his size. In addition, he moves his feet and can recover well when beaten. Olaseni is effective in space and drops his hips when he needs to create leverage. Once he gets his hands on you, Olaseni can clear a path. He also blocks with significant power.

Weaknesses

At 6-foot-8, Olaseni sometimes plays too high. He also struggles with combo blocks and tends to not be able to get to the second level. The offensive lineman sometimes lunges and gets off balance on blocks. Olaseni overcompensates on speed rushers and gives away the inside. He also occasionally misses blocks when beaten off the ball.

Outlook

Olaseni's size and length will intrigue NFL teams. He has the physical traits to be an outstanding offensive tackle but his lack of experience could create some issues early on. Olaseni will need to go to a team that can develop him early on to become a starting offensive tackle in the NFL.

The former Utah lineman could be a day two or day three pick. With good coaching and a willingness to get better, Olaseni could be starting in the next few years. If he can pick things up quickly, Olaseni could potentially start in certain situations next year.

