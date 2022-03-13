2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nephi Sewell

Nephi Sewell

Height: 6-0

Weight: 226

Position: Linebacker

Nephi Sewell began his college career as a defensive back at Nevada. After two years with the Wolf Pack, Sewell made his way to Salt Lake City to play for the Utes. In his first year with Utah, he played three games as a defensive back. The following season, Sewell moved to linebacker for the 2020 campaign where he broke out and posted 40 tackles, five for a loss and registered two interceptions. In 2021, Sewell put together his most complete season in the crimson colors with 89 tackles (second-most on the team), 7.5 for a loss and one interception.

Strengths

Sewell is a smart player and reliable tackler with a respectable amount of physicality despite his size. He also has good speed and a high IQ which allows him to make the right reads and get to the ball quickly. Additionally, the linebacker possesses good instincts from his time as a safety, presenting good zone coverage and a nose for the football. Sewell overcomes his lack of size with his toughness, athleticism and by always remaining involved in the play.

Weaknesses

Sewell is on the small side for a linebacker which can present issues when defending against heavy run-offenses. In college, Sewell occasionally struggled at the line of scrimmage against offensive linemen due to his lack of size. This also presented issues when he tried to shed tight ends in coverage, as at times, he was simply outmatched and taken out of the play. He can also occasionally struggle to bring down running backs depending on their size.

Outlook

Sewell could be a late-round pick and potentially make an impact as a special teams player but later develop into a solid linebacker in nickel and dime packages. Given his elite instincts, Sewell could also be an asset in pass coverage and a good Tampa 2 linebacker with his ability to cover ground. If Sewell can become stronger and improve at the point of attack, it could bold well for him in the long run. With his quickness, Sewell could be effective in blitz packages. Overall, The NFL is primarily a passing league so a linebacker like Sewell could become invaluable, especially with his work ethic and drive.

