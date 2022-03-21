Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nick Ford

Utah Utes offensive lineman Nick Ford (55) prepares for their game against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

Nick Ford

Height: 6-5

Weight: 317

Position: Offensive Line

Nick Ford was a three-time All-Pac-12 offensive line in his tenure at Utah. In 2020 and 2021, Ford was named to the first team. Ford played in 44 games over the course of his collegiate career, starting in 40 of those. He played all five offensive line positions. Ford has started at left tackle (1), left guard (9), center (15), right guard (13), and right tackle (2) at Utah.

Strengths

One of Ford's strengths will be his versatility and ability to play every position on the offensive line which could greatly help NFL teams. In addition, Ford is a good blocker in the run game, plays with power and can get to the second level of the defense to block the linebacker. Ford is agile and could be an effective pulling guard for his size. The offensive lineman has a nasty streak and always plays hard to the end of the whistle.

Weaknesses

Ford needs to work on his pass blocking technique in the passing game. Sometimes, he tends to play too high and not move his feet. Ford will also need to play with better leverage on the NFL level and needs to get quicker off the snap as at times, he is slow. The faster you get off the snap, the quicker you can get into a good blocking position. While versatility is a good thing to have, it may also hurt Ford because he did not have time to grow in a particular position.

Outlook

Look for ford to get drafted in the mid to late rounds with possibility to go earlier as a team could greatly like his upside. Ford will more than likely be developed as a guard, especially with his ability to pull and maul in the run game. If Ford works on his leverage and pass blocking technique, he could be an NFL starter for many years to come.

