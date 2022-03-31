2022 NFL Draft Profile: Theo Howard

Theo Howard

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Position: Wide Receiver

In his senior season at the University of Utah in 2021, Theo Howard played in 13 games, making five starts. During that time he caught 10 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. Before joining Utah, Theo Howard played at UCLA and Oklahoma where he caught 132 passes for 1,522 yards and nine touchdowns. Overall, Most of his production came from his three years at UCLA where he caught 119 passes for 1,359 yards and nine of those scores.

Strengths

Howard possesses good deep speed because of his long strides, allowing him to eat up space quickly. In addition, Howard is good at releasing from the line of scrimmage. He is effective after the catch due to his strides which help him gain extra yards and can also catch the ball outside of his frame, improving his catch radius.

Weaknesses

Occasionally, Howard's long strides hurt him when getting in and out of breaks. In addition, playing through contact can present Howard with a lot of problems due to his somewhat slender stature. A lot of Howard's production has come on bubble screens, so he must show he can track deep balls in the NFL.

Outlook

Howard will most likely be an undrafted free agent. If he can land on a team willing to let him develop, Howard could turn into a reliable deep threat. The speed is there, Howard will just have to fine-tune some things.

