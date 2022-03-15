2022 NFL Draft Profile: TJ Pledger

TJ Pledger

Height: 5-9

Weight: 196

Position: Running back

Before joining Utah, TJ Pledger spent three years at Oklahoma where he rushed for 695 yards and six touchdowns on 135 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 89 yards during his time as a Sooner.

Once transferring to Utah, Pledger played in all 14 games in 2021 and rushed for 694 yards with six touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 107 yards. Against Washington State, Pledger rushed for a season-high 117 yards. The California native also had a 96-yard touchdown run against Stanford, the longest in school history and a career-high. Overall, Pledger has carried the ball 239 times for 1,389 yards and 12 touchdowns in his college career. He’s also caught 21 passes out of the backfield for 196 yards.

Strengths

Pledger has quick feet and good speed. He also has good lateral quickness and is shifty between tackles. Pledger is a good inside and outside runner with patience. Despite his size, Pledger is fearless and isn't afraid to run right at defenders. As a result, Pledger can get chunk yardage when he has a hole to run through.

Weaknesses

Pledger's size occasionally causes him problems in pass protection and even though he keeps his feet moving, he can get overpowered at times. In addition, the running back is hesitant at the line of scrimmage when looking for a rushing lane. He's also not quite strong enough to break many tackles.

Outlook

Pledger could be drafted in the late rounds and be used as third-down back. He did not have many catches in college but has proven he has reliable hands. The key could be getting Pledger in space so he can use his quickness to get away from defenders. The former Utah running back could also be used as a change of pace back and as a returner on special teams.

