2025 five-star Jerome Myles remains high on Utah after decommitting from Ole Miss
Jerome Myles might be staying home after all. The five-star wide receiver from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, who is currently ranked as the top prospect in the state, decommitted from Ole Miss and will look to take his talents elsewhere.
Myles hails as the No. 5 wideout in the nation, and the No. 31 overall prospect in the country. He recently took an official visit to Salt Lake City and was reportedly thrilled with what Kyle Whittingham and the Ute had to offer. However, he's still surveying his options, along with providing some insight.
"It would mean a lot to play in front of my friends and family," Myles told SI. "Utah is probably second on my list right now."
If the Utes could secure his commitment it would be massive for Utah as they transition into the Big 12. They would also keep next year's most electrifying recruit in the Beehive State. He has received offers from 21 schools from coast-to-coast, including Nebraska who is the latest school to enter the mix.
Myles officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty-fifth edition of the All-American Bowl, Myles will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 11, 2025, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.