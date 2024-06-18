2025 four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher commits to Utah
The Utes secured a major commitment with Christian Thatcher announcing he would be headed to Salt Lake City on Sunday. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound four-star linebacker from Las Vegas chose Utah over programs from every Power Four conference, including Tennessee, Oregon, Colorado, USC, and Washington.
Thatcher recently narrowed his list down to six school before committing to Kyle Whittingham's Utes. He's noted as the No. 6 linebacker in next year's class and an ESPN Top 300 prospect at No. 255 overall. He'll look to match a successful 2023 season at Arbor View High School this fall. Thatcher racked up 95 tackles (five for loss), two sacks, and an interception in just seven games as a junior.
Utah currently has eight commits on the book for 2025. Thatcher joins quarterback Wyatt Becker as the only other four-star recruit. Fellow linebacker Max Fonoimoana also made it official on Sunday. The three-star Hawaiian comes to Salt Lake City with outstanding athleticism and likely the most underrated player in next year's class for the Utes.
For Whittingham, this successful recruitment day showcases Utah's growing appeal and strengthens their defensive lineup for the future. It also highlights the program's competitive edge in securing top-tier talent early over other Big 12 schools.