2025 Four-star OT Aaron Dunn decommits from Utah
Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes received disappointing news when four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn decommitted from the program on Thursday.
Dunn, a standout from Spanish Fork, Utah, had been committed to the Utes since August 8, when he chose Utah over high-profile programs like Oregon and USC. His decision to reopen his recruitment now leaves a significant gap in Utah’s 2025 recruiting class.
Ranked as an ESPN 300 prospect, and th No. 18 offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle by the On3 Industry Ranking, Dunn was the Utes' highest-ranked commit and the No. 2 player in the state of Utah. His departure drops Utah’s 2025 class ranking to No. 53 nationally, a major shift from when they had secured a blue-chip recruit like Dunn.
Dunn took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision, expressing gratitude toward the Utah coaching staff, particularly offensive line coach Jim Harding and head coach Kyle Whittingham. He thanked them for the opportunity but explained that after discussions with his family, he felt it was time to move in a different direction.
While Utah was able to secure Dunn’s commitment earlier in the summer, it had been a difficult decision for him, as his father, Greg Dunn, revealed. There was considerable back and forth between the Utes, Trojans, and Ducks, indicating that the recruitment process was highly competitive.
Now that Dunn is back on the recruiting board, USC is expected to pursue him aggressively once again. His departure from Utah’s class leaves the Utes without a blue-chip commit and a hole to fill in their offensive line prospects for the 2025 season.
Las Vegas Arbor View four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher is now the highest-ranked recruit in Utah’s 2025 class. The Utes will need to rebuild momentum as they move forward with their recruiting efforts.