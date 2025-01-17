2025 NFL Playoffs: How to Watch former Utes in divisional round
The NFL playoffs are heating up with the divisional round set for this weekend, and Utah Football will once again have a strong presence on the field and sidelines. Four games will showcase connections to the University of Utah, highlighting the program's ability to produce talent for the next level.
Saturday's Matchups
The action begins with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Utah fans will recognize Alex Whittingham, a defensive quality control coach for the Chiefs and the son of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. Later, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, the Detroit Lions take on the Washington Commanders. Lions players Tim Patrick (#17) and Sione Vaki (#33) both represent the Utes, while Brian Johnson, a former Utah quarterback, serves as Washington’s assistant head coach and offensive pass game coordinator.
Sunday's Matchups
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. While Britain Covey remains on injured reserve for Philadelphia, his presence as a key special teams contributor is missed. The day concludes with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This game features a wealth of Utah alumni: Marcus Williams (#32) for the Ravens, and Cole Bishop (#24) and Dalton Kincaid (#86) for the Bills.
Across the league, Utah boasts 27 players in the NFL, with 20 on active rosters. During last week’s Wild Card round, several Utes made an impact. Cody Barton started at linebacker for Denver, recording eight tackles, while Dalton Kincaid caught three passes for 47 yards in Buffalo's win.
This weekend's games highlight the growing influence of Utah Football in the NFL. From established veterans like Tim Patrick to rising stars like Dalton Kincaid, Utah alumni continue to make their mark on the biggest stage. Tune in to cheer for these Pro Utes as they chase glory on the road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans (Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX).