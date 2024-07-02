2025 three-star defensive back Manny Fuller commits to Utah
Utah’s football program, led by coach Kyle Whittingham, continues its impressive recruitment streak with the commitment of Shelton "Manny" Fuller, a three-star safety from El Paso, Texas. Fuller, the 11th commitment to wrap up June, and the 13th for the 2025 class, which adds significant value to the team’s defensive lineup.
Fuller, who visited Salt Lake City earlier this month, had also considered Houston, BYU, and Oregon State before deciding on Utah. He was Initially planning to commit in August, but announced his decision early via Instagram.
Fuller was ranked as the No. 44 athlete in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. At 6-feet and 170 pounds, he's known for his versatility and physicality on the field. Without question his combination of strong ball skills with an aggressive playing style, particularly excelling in run defense. As he continues to develop physically, his tackling power is expected to improve, enhancing his already notable defensive capabilities.
Utah hits three of the biggest lists for EA Sports College Football 25
Fuller’s commitment marks the ninth defensive player for Utah in 2025, joining a robust group of recruits including quarterback Wyatt Becker, tight end Drew Clemens, and several defensive standouts like Nela Tupou and Max Fonoimoana. With this strong early recruitment drive, Utah is building significant momentum and positioning itself for a successful future.