2025 three-star defensive lineman Semi Taulanga commits to Utah
The Utah Utes football program has added another prospect to the 2025 recruiting class by securing a commitment from three-star lineman Semi Taulanga. Announcing his pledge on Instagram, Taulanga chose the Utes over offers from BYU and UCLA. Taulanga is regarded as a talented two-way player for Mater Dei Catholic High School in Santa Ana (California). But he's expected to make his mark as a defensive tackle for Utah.
The addition of Taulanga enhances an already strong defensive line class for the Utes, a program known for identifying and developing NFL-caliber defensive line talent. Rated as the 93rd best player in California, Taulanga brings a reputation as a disruptive force on the field.
His quickness off the snap and ability to create havoc in the backfield make him a valuable asset. While he has the potential to be a strong rotation player early in his career, Taulanga also possesses the upside to significantly expand his role as he develops within Utah's system.
Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 300 pounds, Taulanga's skill set has attracted attention from numerous Power Five schools. In addition to offers from UCLA and BYU, he received scholarship offers from ten other Power Five programs. Although he plays both offensive and defensive line at the high school level, Taulanga is predominantly recruited as a defensive lineman.
With his commitment, Taulanga becomes the 16th high school prospect and the third recruit in July to join Utah's 2025 class. His decision to join the Utes underscores the program's strong recruiting momentum and its focus on building a robust defensive line. As Utah continues to develop its recruits into top-tier talent, Taulanga's addition signals a promising future for the Utes' defensive front.