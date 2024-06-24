2025 three-star linebacker Cyrus Polu commits to Utah
Kyle Whittingham and the Utes stuck gold on Sunday. After picking up a commitment from Nevada two-way standout JJ Buchanan, they got their 10th commitment in the 2025 class from one of the best in-state recruits.
St George (UT) Desert Hills three-star linebacker Cyrus Polu made it official and announced he would be staying close to home in Salt Lake City next year.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Polu made an official visit to campus this weekend and was sold on the program. He's a high three-star recruit (88 overall), according to 247Sports. The No. 4 player in the state and the No. 60 linebacker nationally in the 2025 class. A productive defender who has been playing started at the varsity level since a freshman. He racked up 59 tackles and four interceptions last year as a junior
Polu has a great athleticism and has spent time within the secondary as a Safety in his career. He's have great coverage skills towards the line or dropping back and can go step-for-step down the field. This puts him in the right position to be a playmaker for the Utes. One of the top performers at the Under Armour Next Camp Series stop in Salt Lake City this year.
Utah beat out other programs like BYU, UCLA, Arizona State and others for Polu's commitment. He's the eight pledge this month for the Utes who will head into the Big 12 riding some momentum.