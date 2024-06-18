2025 three-star QB Shaker Reisig decommits from Utah
Shaker Reisig won't be headed to Salt Lake City next year. The three-star quarterback from Tulsa, Okla. decided to decommit from the Utah, per an announcement on social media.
Reisig, who announced he would be joining the Utes back in February, was one of two QB's on an eight-man class. He took an official visit to SLC over a week ago and came away feeling cold on his decision, according to sources.
Utah has four-star pro-style QB Wyatt Becker on the books for next year. The Pasadena prospect was named Mission League MVP before committing to Kyle Whittingham and the Utes. He threw for 2, 660 yards with 30 TDs and 7 INTs in 2023.
As for Reisig, he's expected to land at Boston College, according to 247Sports. He'll have a year to survey his options before making a hard commitment.
Becker's growth will be important for the program, especially with Cameron Rising exiting the program after this season. He'll likely be the next-in-line, but we'll see if Whittingham sticks to that plan moving forward.
Utah will transition to the Big 12 later this year and is currently one of the favorites to win the conference. They'll open the season against Southern Utah on Aug 29.