2025 Three-star RB Daniel Bray flips to Utah from SMU before early Signing Day
Utah football has secured a key addition to its 2025 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star running back Daniel Bray from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Originally committed to SMU, Bray flipped to Utah on Monday, just days before the early signing period. His decision adds another dynamic piece to a recruiting class that the Utes are building with strong momentum.
Bray, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 165 pounds, is a standout both on the football field and the track. His impressive speed is showcased by a personal best of 10.38 seconds in the 100-meter dash, highlighting his breakaway potential as a running back. During his junior season, he rushed for 1,359 yards and 22 touchdowns on 154 carries, averaging over seven yards per attempt. His ability to exploit holes and outrun defenders aligns well with Utah’s run-heavy offensive approach. As Bray noted, "Utah runs the football, and I do that pretty well," he told 247Sports.
Utah expects two key players will return in 2025
Ranked as the No. 54 running back in the nation by On3, Bray chose Utah over offers from programs like TCU, Texas Tech, Arizona, and Cal. A key factor in his decision was the opportunity to play early and join forces with his brother, Bryan Spotwood, a wide receiver transferring to Utah from Navarro College. The chance to compete alongside his brother in a strong team atmosphere proved irresistible.
Bray becomes the seventh running back on Utah's projected 2025 roster and the first commitment at the position for this cycle. He is also the 18th overall commit in Utah’s class, which is ranked 54th nationally and 11th in the Big 12. With four recruits hailing from Texas, the state is becoming a fertile recruiting ground for the Utes.
Bray plans to enroll at Utah in January, allowing him to participate in spring practices and prepare for a potential early impact. His blazing speed and proven production make him a valuable asset for Utah’s offense, as the Utes look to close out their recruiting class with additional key commitments ahead of the December 4 signing period.