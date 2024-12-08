2025 three-star receiver Bryson Baker commits to Utah
Sanger (Calif.) standout receiver Bryson Baker is set to join the Big 12 after committing to the Utah Utes. Baker, a three-star prospect in the class of 2025, officially signed on Wednesday but waited until Saturday evening to announce his decision. Ranked as the No. 61 prospect in California and the No. 105 receiver nationwide, Baker brings impressive credentials to Utah’s future roster.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds, Baker had an electrifying senior season at Sanger High School. Known for his versatility, he dominated both as a receiver and a rusher. While primarily a pass-catcher, Baker rushed for 873 yards and 18 touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to make big plays in various situations. He also caught 35 passes for 575 yards and six touchdowns, showcasing excellent hands, body control, and the knack for contested catches. His ability to adjust to the ball in the air highlights his potential as a dynamic offensive weapon for the Utes.
Baker’s recruitment journey included a final four of California, Michigan State, UCLA, and Utah. Initially considering Fresno State and Nevada during the summer, Baker postponed an August announcement to focus on his senior season. His gamble paid off as his stellar performances attracted offers from the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12, including notable in-state Power 4 programs. However, Utah sealed the deal during his official visit.
"I picked Utah because I believe that I have the best chance to see the field with all the seniors they've got leaving," Baker told 247Sports. "Right when I got there, it felt like I was home. The staff and coaches were all amazing."
Baker also expressed confidence in Utah receivers coach Alvis Whitted, emphasizing his belief in Whitted's ability to develop him both as a player and a person.
With Baker as the 22nd commit in Utah’s 2025 class, the Utes add another explosive playmaker to their offense. His combination of athleticism, work ethic, and confidence could make him an impact player in the Big 12.