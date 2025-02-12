2025 three-star Ryker Kemp to play lacrosse and football at Utah
Ryker Kemp’s decision to play both football and lacrosse at the University of Utah adds a dynamic presence to both programs. A 6’6, 250-pound left-handed defenseman from Ponte Vedra, Florida, Kemp has already made a name for himself in both sports.
As a three-star lacrosse recruit, he brings size, athleticism, and defensive prowess to the Utes’ lacrosse team, which recently opened the season with a major upset over Ohio State.
On the football field, Kemp’s impact could be even more significant. An All-County edge rusher in high school, he recorded an impressive 16 sacks, 45 tackles, three blocked field goals, and a fumble recovery during his senior season. His ability to disrupt offenses will provide a much-needed boost for Morgan Scalley’s defense, which is looking to improve after a challenging 2024 campaign that saw the Utes finish 5-7.
While Kemp is not an official member of Utah football’s 2025 recruiting class, he will still be a valuable addition to a group that includes 26 new players. His versatility and work ethic will be tested as he splits time between two physically demanding sports, but his potential to make an impact in both is undeniable.
As Utah football looks to rebound and the lacrosse team aims to build on early success, Kemp’s arrival brings excitement and depth to both rosters. His development will be worth watching as he embarks on his multi-sport collegiate career.