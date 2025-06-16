3-star safety recruit commits to Utah football
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program continued to add to their 2026 recruiting class on Monday, landing a pledge from three-star safety prospect Carter Stewart.
Stewart, who went on a trip to Salt Lake City at the end of May, committed to the Utes following recent visits to SMU and UNLV. He became the fifth high school standout from the 2026 class to commit to Utah this month and the sixth overall.
Stewart made the move to the defensive side of the ball this past season, lining up primarily at the safety position for Shadow Creek High School (Texas) after logging some time at quarterback the previous season. He also competed in track and field as a sophomore, participating in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Stewart was graded by 247Sports Composite as a three-star and the No. 122-ranked safety prospect.
Stewart also held offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Michigan State and Oklahoma, among others. Utah offered in early May and made significant progress during his official visit to campus three weeks later.
At 6-foot-1 and weighing 170 pounds, Stewart's size and athleticism should be welcomed additions to the Utes' future secondary. Utah also landed three-star cornerback prospect Major Hinchen recently, in addition to three-stars Michael Johnson (ranked as the No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 74 linebacker) and and LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back).
Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April. Utah's 2026 class checked in at No. 68 on 247Sports' rankings.