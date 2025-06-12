4-star 2026 recruit commits to Big Ten school over Utah Utes
Offensive lineman recruit Collin Campbell announced his commitment to Michigan State on Thursday.
The four-star prospect from Arizona chose the Spartans over Utah roughly a week after he took a trip out to Salt Lake City to visit with Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Campbell was graded as the third-best recruit from Arizona and the No. 34 offensive lineman in the 2026 class by 247Sports Composite. He was also the No. 373-ranked prospect nationally.
Landing a potential stud tackle for the future would've been massive for Whittingham and company. Still, their 2026 class continued to expand following a couple of pivotal recruiting weekends around campus, with pledges from three-stars Michael Johnson (ranked as the No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 74 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback) and LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back).
Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April. Utah's 2026 class checked in at No. 70 on 247Sports' rankings.
Campbell also held offers from Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Utah State. He became the first four-star to commit to Johnathan Smith's 2026 class and the Spartans' 11th pledge of the recruiting cycle.