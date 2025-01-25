AFC Championship has 'Holy War' storyline with many Utah ties
The AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills isn’t just a clash of NFL titans—it carries the spirit of Utah’s storied "Holy War" rivalry between the University of Utah and BYU. With numerous connections to both programs, this title game brings the legacy of the Beehive State’s football traditions into the spotlight on the NFL’s biggest stage outside of the Super Bowl.
At the heart of this matchup is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, a BYU alumnus who has solidified himself as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. Reid, who reached his 300th career win last week, is leading Kansas City into its seventh consecutive AFC Championship game. Under Reid’s guidance, the Chiefs have become a powerhouse, appearing in three Super Bowls since 2019 and winning two.
Reid is supported by several Utah ties on his staff, including his son, Spencer Reid, a former BYU assistant and Utah graduate who now serves as the Chiefs' assistant strength and conditioning coach. Alex Whittingham, a former Utah linebacker and the son of legendary Utes coach Kyle Whittingham, is another critical piece of the Chiefs' coaching staff as a defensive quality control coach.
Kansas City’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills, brings its own Utah flavor to the championship game. Former Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid has emerged as one of Josh Allen’s go-to targets. In his second season, Kincaid hauled in 44 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season and has continued to contribute in the playoffs.
Joining him is rookie safety Cole Bishop, another former Utes standout. Bishop played a significant role in Buffalo’s divisional-round win, stepping up after veteran Taylor Rapp left with a hip injury. If Rapp is still unavailable for Sunday’s game, Bishop could play a pivotal role in the Bills’ secondary. The combination of Kincaid and Bishop gives Buffalo a strong contingent of Utah representation as they aim to secure a trip to Super Bowl LIX. For the Bills, the last they represented the AFC in the big game 31 years ago. Buffalo has yet to win a title in four tries over the past 34 years.
For the Chiefs, the Utah-BYU rivalry is further represented by Porter Ellett, a BYU graduate serving as Kansas City’s assistant running backs coach. Additionally, rookie offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, another former BYU player, is part of the Chiefs’ roster, though his role has been limited this season.
The stage is set for a thrilling matchup, featuring two of the NFL's premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Allen. The Chiefs, the No. 1 seed, reached this point by defeating the No. 4 Houston Texans, while the Bills, the No. 2 seed, advanced with victories over the No. 7 Denver Broncos and No. 3 Baltimore Ravens.
Mahomes and Allen headline this must-see showdown, marking their fourth postseason meeting and ninth overall matchup since 2020. These two quarterbacks have redefined competition, becoming the first non-divisional QBs to meet nine times in a five-year span since Jack Kemp and Len Dawson in the 1960s. Their rivalry is a testament to their consistency and dominance in the NFL.
Allen has delivered a career-best season and has been a playoff standout since 2019, with 23 touchdown passes, only four interceptions, and a passer rating of 101.5 in 12 postseason games. Allen’s ability to perform under pressure is highlighted by his 312.6 offensive yards per game and his knack for rushing touchdowns, tying Tom Brady with seven in playoff history.
Mahomes, a proven playoff performer, boasts an impressive 15-2 postseason record since 2019, with three Super Bowl appearances. His 39 touchdown passes, eight interceptions, and a 106.3 passer rating solidify his place as one of the best in NFL history. Like Allen, Mahomes has been a model of consistency, averaging over 309 offensive yards per game.
The Chiefs, efficient and disciplined, rely on mistake-free football, while the Bills lean on their defense, averaging two takeaways per game. With Mahomes and Allen ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in total playoff yards per game, this game promises to be a high-stakes battle for the ages.
The game at Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a battle for the AFC crown; it’s a symbolic extension of the “Holy War” rivalry. From Reid’s BYU ties to Kincaid and Bishop’s Utah roots, the connections run deep. Regardless of the outcome, at least one Utah connection will represent their state on the NFL’s grandest stage at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
For fans of Utah and BYU, the AFC Championship offers a rare chance to see alumni from both programs make their mark in a high-stakes contest, echoing the fierce yet respectful competition that defines the "Holy War." On Sunday, the gridiron rivalry will play out in a new and thrilling way as the Chiefs and Bills vie for NFL supremacy (6:30 p.m. ET on CBS).