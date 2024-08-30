Alex Smith inducted into Utah's Ring of Honor
Former Utah quarterback Alex Smith will make history at halftime of the Utes' season opener against Southern Utah as the first player inducted into the newly established Utah Football Ring of Honor. This prestigious recognition marks a significant moment for both Smith and the University of Utah football program, highlighting his illustrious college and professional career.
Reflecting on his induction, Smith expressed deep gratitude for his time at Utah and the profound impact it had on his life. “The amount of pride I have for this program, and to have been a part of it now as an alumni, it’s changed my life and I’m so incredibly grateful for it,” Smith said before the ceremony. “I’m so proud of where the program’s coming and is continuing to go.” These heartfelt words underscore Smith’s enduring connection to the program that helped launch his career.
Smith’s legacy at Utah is defined by his stellar performance during the 2004 season when he quarterbacked the Utes to an undefeated record, culminating in a historic Fiesta Bowl victory over Pittsburgh. This win was a watershed moment in college football, as Utah became the first team from outside the power conferences to crash the BCS bowl system. Smith’s leadership and on-field prowess were instrumental in this achievement, setting the stage for future non-traditional powers to challenge the established order.
During his two years as the starting quarterback, Smith amassed impressive statistics, throwing for 5,203 yards and 47 touchdowns while adding 1,072 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. His dual-threat capabilities made him a nightmare for defenses and a perfect fit for the innovative offensive schemes employed by then-head coach Urban Meyer. Smith’s success at Utah propelled him to the national spotlight, eventually leading to him being selected as the number one overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
Smith went on to enjoy a 16-year NFL career, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington. Despite facing numerous challenges, including a career-threatening leg injury, Smith’s resilience and leadership continued to define his professional journey. His story has been one of perseverance, making his induction into the Utah Football Ring of Honor even more meaningful.
“I’m overwhelmed with pride for all those accomplishments, and everything that this program’s done,” Smith said. “To find out that it’s going to be my name going up first is so incredibly humbling. It’s overwhelming. I’ve been emotional ever since I found out.” Smith’s induction as the first honoree sets the tone for the new Ring of Honor, which will continue to celebrate two Utes players each year, preserving the legacy of Utah’s football greats for generations to come.