Alex Whittingham and Chiefs try to make history in Super Bowl LIX
As Super Bowl LIX approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles each carry a strong Utah connection into the highly anticipated showdown. This marks the 13th consecutive Super Bowl featuring a former Utah Ute, whether as a player or coach, showcasing the program’s enduring influence in the NFL.
For the Chiefs, defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham has played a role in shaping one of the league’s most formidable defenses. In his seventh season with Kansas City, Whittingham has helped the unit allow just 19.2 points per game, ranking in the NFL’s top four, while also limiting opponents to 320.6 net yards per game.
His experience as a former Utah linebacker, where he played in 44 games from 2014-2017, has contributed to his success in coaching. Whittingham, the son of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, walked on in 2013 before carving out a solid collegiate career, earning three Pac-12 All-Academic honors.
The Chiefs will try to make NFL history as the first franchise to pull off a three-peat on the biggest stage. An amazing storyline to Sunday's game and proof of Kansas City's dynasty in the making.
On the Eagles’ side, former Utah wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey was ruled out due to injury. Covey, who was placed on injured reserve in late December, managed to participate in practice this week but will not take the field for Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.
Steve Smith Sr. doesn't make cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2025 class
During the regular season, he recorded seven catches for 34 yards and six punt returns for 46 yards. As a Ute, Covey made a lasting impact, setting the school’s career record for punt return yards and earning five All-America and Pac-12 honors. His versatility and leadership made him a key part of Utah’s success from 2015 to 2021.
As the Chiefs and Eagles prepare for the biggest game of the year, the Utah football program once again finds itself represented on the sport’s grandest stage (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX).