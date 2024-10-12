Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt exits with injury vs. Utah
In a pivotal Friday night matchup between Arizona State and No. 16 Utah, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt exited the game after a hard hit delivered by Utah linebacker Lander Barton. The blow to Leavitt's midsection occurred with 11:19 left in the second quarter, forcing the Sun Devils to bring in backup quarterback Jeff Sims.
Sims, seizing the opportunity, wasted no time making an impact. Just four plays after Leavitt was sidelined, Sims capped off a drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, pushing Arizona State to a 13-6 lead over Utah with 8:38 remaining before halftime. This momentum was crucial for the Sun Devils as they faced a tough Utah defense.
On the opposite side, Utah saw the return of their veteran quarterback Cam Rising, who made his first start since Week 2 against Baylor. His presence under center brought a new dynamic to Utah's offense, though the game remained a tightly contested battle up to this point.
Leavitt's exit due to injury was a significant moment for Arizona State, as his performance had been steady up until that point. The hit from Barton, a key member of Utah's defense, underscored the physical intensity of the game. Arizona State's ability to maintain their lead with Sims stepping in for Leavitt showed their depth at the quarterback position and kept them competitive in the first half against a top-20 opponent.
As the game progressed, all eyes were on Sims to see if he could continue the momentum and on Utah's defense to see how they would respond to the sudden change in Arizona State’s offensive leadership. Leavitt was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.