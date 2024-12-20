Bear Tenney commits to Utah's 2025 recruiting class
Utah football has secured the commitment of three-star tight end Bear Tenney, a significant addition to the Utes' 2025 recruiting class. Tenney, who previously pledged to Nebraska before decommitting in November, will reportly join Utah as a preferred walk-on. His decision marks a return to his roots, as he expressed on X, stating, "All roads lead back to home."
Tenney is ranked as the 10th-best player in Utah and the 54th-best tight end nationally. Despite his preferred walk-on status, he held offers from powerhouse programs such as Arizona State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and others. His commitment bolsters a tight end group that experienced considerable turnover, losing multiple players to graduation and the transfer portal.
Standing at 6'5" and weighing 250 pounds, Tenney possesses a prototypical tight end frame. Unlike many high school prospects, he is physically prepared to contribute immediately at the collegiate level. A natural pass catcher with a large catch radius, Tenney excels at running diverse routes and gaining yards after the catch. While he is a willing blocker, improving his physicality at the point of attack will be key to his development as an every-down player. His size and skill set make him a promising in-line blocker, capable of thriving in various offensive situations.
Dorian Singer creates buzz with post about possible return to Utah
Tenney's athleticism extends beyond football. A standout on the basketball court, he showcased his versatility during his high school career, which included stints at Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton and Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy. On the gridiron, Tenney posted 27 receptions for 278 yards and two touchdowns as a junior in 2023, following an 11-catch season as a sophomore.
Former Oklahoma QB Brendan Zurbrugg visits Kyle Whittingham and Utah
With Tenney's commitment, Utah’s recruiting class climbs to 23 players. The Utes currently rank 39th nationally and fifth in the Big 12 for the 2025 class, further solidifying their future.