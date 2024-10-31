Big 12 addressing security concerns with helmet communications
The use of unencrypted frequencies for coach-to-player communications during Power 4 college football games this season has raised significant security concerns.
According to a report from ESPN, these unencrypted channels have allowed anyone with a scanner and knowledge of the relevant frequencies to potentially access in-game communications. This vulnerability came to light after Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt discovered that the Red Raiders' helmet communications were accessible to the public. Hocutt subsequently raised the issue with Big 12 athletic directors, leading to immediate action to protect game integrity.
The Big 12 quickly responded, instructing its member schools to send their helmet communication devices to GSC, the provider for all Power 4 teams, for a software update that would introduce encryption. The update is aimed at ensuring the devices are secure for upcoming games. Other Power 4 conferences, including the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten, were already aware of the issue and have been in touch with GSC to keep their communication systems secure. Despite some initial security concerns, officials in these conferences reported no known instances of compromised communications during games.
This season marks the first time that the NCAA has permitted coach-to-player helmet communications and tablets in FBS-level games. The setup, which is similar to the NFL, is a step forward with play calling.
"We've got to have a game whose integrity is not questionable in any way on a Saturday afternoon," Hocutt told ESPN. "We owe it to the 120 young men on our football team to ensure that happens, that it's a game of fair competition and the same set of rules are enforced."
The rule change for use of the communication was approved in April, following an NCAA investigation into a signal-stealing controversy involving Michigan. A frequency coordinator discovered the issue with unencrypted communication frequencies during the Texas A&M-Arkansas game in late September, notifying both the SEC and other concerned parties. Since then, football operations executives across the Power 4 conferences have collaborated to address the issue.
While the risk of actual interference or eavesdropping has been assessed as low, the revelation has generated concern and frustration among athletic directors, who assumed they were equipped with encryption comparable to that of the NFL. In response, the Big 12 advised switching to backup frequencies as an interim measure until GSC's software update was ready. However, it appears not all football staffs were informed about the frequency switch.
Texas Tech, in particular, has taken steps to secure its communications, opting to switch to an encrypted system from CoachComm for its game against Iowa State. This preemptive measure reflects the team’s dedication to ensuring game integrity amid uncertainty. Some athletic directors in the Big 12 have also called for an investigation into previous games to confirm their integrity, underscoring the seriousness with which they view this issue. No word if Utah's Mark Harlin has raised concerns about the matter.
While some coaches doubt that unencrypted communications offer a tangible competitive advantage due to the challenges in interpreting and acting on intercepted information, the need for security is still paramount. The Power 4 conferences continue to work with GSC to maintain secure and fair competition across college football.