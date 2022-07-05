Skip to main content
Big 12 discussing the possibility of adding up to six Pac-12 teams

Big 12 discussing the possibility of adding up to six Pac-12 teams

While Utah, Arizona, ASU, and Colorado have been reported to be in discussions with the Big 12, two other teams are also being considered according to multiple sources.

A view of a Big 12 championship logo before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports.

While Utah, Arizona, ASU, and Colorado have been reported to be in discussions with the Big 12, two other teams are also being considered according to multiple sources.

According to multiple reports, the Big 12 is supposedly considering the addition of up to six Pac-12 teams as realignment possibilities and discussions continue to heat up.

While Utah, Arizona, ASU and Colorado were reported to have been in discussions with the Big 12 on Tuesday, two more programs have supposedly entered the conversation (likely Oregon and Washington).

Additionally, According to a report by CBS Sports, a full on merger between the two conferences is even possible as one Big 12 source was quoted saying, "Everything is on the table.”

After USC and UCLA set the college athletic’s world on fire last week with their defection to the Big 10, programs and conferences have been scrambling to figure out what their future holds, whether by poaching or the possibility of merging. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Pac-12 seemingly on life support after the departure of two of their most valuable programs, a merger might be the best option, but it remains to be seen if that will be necessary if these reported schools reach a deal on their own.

While all eyes will be on the Big 12 and the outcome of these discussions, anything remains possible as Power Five schools scramble to figure out what the future holds.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

_17_Devaughn_Vele__MG_7525
Football

The top three players in each position group: Wide Receivers, No. 1 Devaughn Vele

By Cole Bagley1 hour ago
10435236
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star DB Johnathan Hall

By Cole BagleyJul 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 11.27.54 PM
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: June 27 - July 3

By FanNation AllUtesJul 3, 2022
USATSI_13360356
Recruiting

BREAKING: Utah lands three-star defensive back Johnathan Hall

By Cole BagleyJul 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 9.17.30 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Wide Receivers, No. 2 Solomon Enis

By Cole BagleyJul 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 9.11.08 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Utah makes top 3 for 2023 three-star athlete Charles Greer

By Cole BagleyJul 2, 2022
E42A5u4VoAQqJfT
Recruiting

Recruiting: Three-star running back Michael Mitchell shares how his relationship with Coach Ganther secured his commitment

By Cole BagleyJul 1, 2022
USATSI_17999089
Basketball

Former Ute Delon Wright inks two-year deal with Washington Wizards

By Cole BagleyJul 1, 2022