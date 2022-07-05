Big 12 discussing the possibility of adding up to six Pac-12 teams

According to multiple reports, the Big 12 is supposedly considering the addition of up to six Pac-12 teams as realignment possibilities and discussions continue to heat up.

While Utah, Arizona, ASU and Colorado were reported to have been in discussions with the Big 12 on Tuesday, two more programs have supposedly entered the conversation (likely Oregon and Washington).

Additionally, According to a report by CBS Sports, a full on merger between the two conferences is even possible as one Big 12 source was quoted saying, "Everything is on the table.”

After USC and UCLA set the college athletic’s world on fire last week with their defection to the Big 10, programs and conferences have been scrambling to figure out what their future holds, whether by poaching or the possibility of merging.

With the Pac-12 seemingly on life support after the departure of two of their most valuable programs, a merger might be the best option, but it remains to be seen if that will be necessary if these reported schools reach a deal on their own.

While all eyes will be on the Big 12 and the outcome of these discussions, anything remains possible as Power Five schools scramble to figure out what the future holds.

