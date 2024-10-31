Big 12 says no games were compromised due to helmet issue
The recent review by the Big 12 on helmet communications security confirms no games were compromised, putting to rest concerns around possible communication vulnerabilities in college football. Amid industry-wide discussions about helmet communication encryption, the Big 12 announced its findings in a statement, clarifying that games remained unaffected.
To address growing concerns, especially following Texas Tech’s request for an inquiry after two losses to TCU and Baylor, the Big 12 conducted a thorough assessment, ensuring that no breach of game integrity occurred due to communication issues.
The Big 12's released a statement saying that all helmet communication systems in the conference now operate with the latest encryption update from GSC. Schools have the flexibility to choose between CoachComm and GSC for coach-to-player communication, maintaining autonomy while ensuring encrypted communication channels are in place. This encryption prevents the potential interception of signals, which is significant for competitive fairness.
Sources revealed to ESPN that coach-to-player communications for all Power 4 games were initially on unencrypted frequencies this season. This vulnerability prompted a proactive response from some Big 12 schools, including one program that used a scanner to find its own communication frequency during a practice session. However, the potential competitive impact was minimal. Helmet communications are limited; they only broadcast instructions from one coach to one player—usually a quarterback or a linebacker—before being cut off 15 seconds before the snap, which restricts any possible interception benefits.
Furthermore, one Big 12 chief of staff downplayed concerns, describing the communication as highly limited and difficult to capitalize on. "There’s no real advantage," he explained, noting that the language used during in-game communication is often complex, and interpreting it quickly enough to relay actionable information to players is nearly impossible. The sentiment reflects a broader skepticism that any external interference could realistically impact game outcomes.
While the Big 12’s encryption updates have enhanced the security of helmet communications, the review confirms that, even without these updates, any impact on game integrity was negligible. This reassurance solidifies trust in the conference’s oversight and lays to rest concerns from teams and fans about the fairness of Big 12 football games moving forward.