Bill Riley joins Utah Athletics as Director of Broadcasting
Bill Riley will be taking on a new role this year. The outstanding radio voice of the Utes, will be joining the athletic department as the Director of Broadcasting. He'll be asked with overseeing the launch of the school's new initiative to self-produce digital games for ESPN+ as part of its transition to the Big 12 Conference.
Utah plans to produce over 50 live broadcasts of home athletic competitions in the upcoming school year via the Big 12 Now digital platform on ESPN+. This is similar to what some SEC and ACC schools are currently doing and will significantly enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Utes programs.
Riley, a three-time Utah Sports Broadcaster of the Year, has been a fixture in the region for the past two decades. He has served as the play-by-play announcer for Utah’s football and men’s basketball radio broadcasts on ESPN 700 and 92.1 FM in Salt Lake City. He has also hosted weekly coaches’ shows and began teaching a sports media class at the university in 2022. Riley will continue these roles in addition to his new responsibilities.
Charmelle Green, Utah’s Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer, expressed enthusiasm about Riley's new role, stating, “We are very excited to bring Bill Riley into our team and benefit from his extensive experience in broadcasting and his deep connections and familiarity with Utah Athletics spanning nearly three decades.”
Green emphasized the critical nature of this new endeavor for the department and the university, particularly as they prepare to join the Big 12 Conference. She highlighted the importance of establishing a robust broadcasting department and building a strong presence in the industry.
"This opportunity is a dream job, and it would not have been possible for me without the great experience that I’ve had at ESPN 700 here in Salt Lake City over the past 20 years," Riley said.
This new position underscores Utah Athletics' commitment to leveraging Riley’s experience to elevate their broadcasting efforts and ensure a successful integration into the Big 12 Conference.