Skip to main content
Bradlee Anae sacks Falcons QB and returns fumble 30 yards for TD

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bradlee Anae sacks Falcons QB and returns fumble 30 yards for TD

In the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Bradlee Anae orchestrated a scoop and score touchdown for the New York Jets to give his team an eight point lead.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the fourth quarter of their preseason matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, former Ute and New York Jets defensive end Bradllee Anae orchestrated an impressive defensive play which resulted in a clutch touchdown and the lead for his team.

Basically uncovered, Anae tracked down Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks, tripped him up with his right hand which forced the ball free, scooped up the football and returned it 30 yards for the Jets touchdown.

The touchdown proved to be critical as it stopped a potentially game-winning drive for the Falcons and gave the Jets an eight point advantage. 

The Jets would go on to win 24-16 following the defensive touchdown.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Anae is off to a great start with his new team following his momentum-changing play. 

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
New York Jets
New York Jets

Jaylon Glover, Tavion Thomas, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

Yes, there is room for Jaylon Glover in Utah's run game

By Cole Bagley
Chase Kennedy, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

Chase Kennedy: A Utah freshman to keep an eye on

By Cole Bagley
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium.
Football

Utes in the NFL Recap: Preseason Week 3

By FanNation AllUtes
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium.
Football

Tyler Huntley has near perfect first half against Cardinals

By Cole Bagley
Money Parks, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: August 15 - 21

By FanNation AllUtes
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Mika Tafua (52) is held back by Los Angeles Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer (68) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Football

Watch: Mika Tafua delivers punishing sack against LA Chargers

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_18810926
Football

Britain Covey continues to shine despite thumb injury

By Cole Bagley
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a pre-season game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium.
Football

Watch: Zack Moss scores two TD's in first half against Broncos

By Cole Bagley