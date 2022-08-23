Bradlee Anae sacks Falcons QB and returns fumble 30 yards for TD

In the fourth quarter of their preseason matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, former Ute and New York Jets defensive end Bradllee Anae orchestrated an impressive defensive play which resulted in a clutch touchdown and the lead for his team.

Basically uncovered, Anae tracked down Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks, tripped him up with his right hand which forced the ball free, scooped up the football and returned it 30 yards for the Jets touchdown.

The touchdown proved to be critical as it stopped a potentially game-winning drive for the Falcons and gave the Jets an eight point advantage.

The Jets would go on to win 24-16 following the defensive touchdown.

After two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Anae is off to a great start with his new team following his momentum-changing play.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes