BREAKING: Bryson Barnes listed as Utah Utes QB2

According to the depth chart released by the University of Utah, Bryson Barnes has been named QB2 over Ja'Quinden Jackson to begin the 2022 season.

After bursting onto the scene in Pasadena, Bryson Barnes had a phenomenal spring performance and was able to prove that the Rose Bowl wasn't just a spur of the moment thing, but that he can legitimately play at this level.

Utah Utes sophomore quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) prepares for a play in the second half at Rice Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Playing for Team White in the spring game, Barnes led the contest with 157 passing yards on 9-18 with two touchdowns, in addition to a game-high 47 yards on the ground. During his performance, he demonstrated a veteran-like demeanor with calmness and composure. Barnes simply makes the right plays at the right time and rarely takes dangerous risks.

While Barnes has been named QB2, it's unlikely he'll see much of the field as long as Rising remains healthy. With that being said, if Rising has the season he is hoping for, Barnes very well could be the favorite to replace him when he departs for the NFL.

This story will be updated.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes