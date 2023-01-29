Skip to main content
BREAKING: Former Indiana WR Emery Simmons transfers to Utah

BREAKING: Former Indiana WR Emery Simmons transfers to Utah

After entering the transfer portal, Emery Simmons will join the Utes for the 2023 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday, January 29, former three-star wide receiver and Indiana transfer Emery Simmons announced his commitment to the University of Utah.

A member of the class of 2019, Simmons has played in four collegiate seasons, three of which were at the University of North Carolina before making his way to Indiana in 2022. 

During his three seasons at UNC, Simmons recorded 30 receptions for 516 yards and three touchdowns in 30 appearances. He then transferred to Indiana this past year where he posted 37 receptions for 408 yards and one touchdown. Simmons then entered the transfer portal on January 9.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 186 pounds, Simmons is a reliable and experienced receiver with really good speed. He also possesses a good amount of athleticism, particularly in his ability to rise up and bring down difficult or contested passes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Simmons will join Utah with one year of eligibility remaining unless he decides to pick up his extra Covid season which would allow him to play for the Utes in 2023 and 2024 if he so chooses.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (3)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_19714262
Football

REPORT: Micah Bernard will exit transfer portal, rejoin Utah Utes

By Cole Bagley
Jaylon Glover, Utah
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star WR Mikey Matthews

By Cole Bagley
A hand painted helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes hand-painted helmet earns best helmet award

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19070468
Recruiting

Utah Utes commit Mikey Matthews earns four-star rating

By Cole Bagley
NFL retiree Jesse Sapolu shock hands with Team Mauka quarterback from Warren high school Nicholaus Iamaleava (8) prior to the coin toss of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium.
Recruiting

Ten new Utes represent Utah at Polynesian Bowl

By Cole Bagley
CJ Blocker, Utah.
Recruiting

Watch: Utes cornerback records interception in Polynesian Bowl

By Cole Bagley
Utah guard No. 10 Marco Anthony
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Washington Huskies

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 11.33.36 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg

By Cole Bagley