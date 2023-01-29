BREAKING: Former Indiana WR Emery Simmons transfers to Utah

On Sunday, January 29, former three-star wide receiver and Indiana transfer Emery Simmons announced his commitment to the University of Utah.

A member of the class of 2019, Simmons has played in four collegiate seasons, three of which were at the University of North Carolina before making his way to Indiana in 2022.

During his three seasons at UNC, Simmons recorded 30 receptions for 516 yards and three touchdowns in 30 appearances. He then transferred to Indiana this past year where he posted 37 receptions for 408 yards and one touchdown. Simmons then entered the transfer portal on January 9.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 186 pounds, Simmons is a reliable and experienced receiver with really good speed. He also possesses a good amount of athleticism, particularly in his ability to rise up and bring down difficult or contested passes.

Simmons will join Utah with one year of eligibility remaining unless he decides to pick up his extra Covid season which would allow him to play for the Utes in 2023 and 2024 if he so chooses.

