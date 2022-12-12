Skip to main content
BREAKING: Utah's Dalton Kincaid will not play in the Rose Bowl

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

In preparation for the NFL Draft, Dalton Kincaid will forego the 2023 Rose Bowl.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While the University of Utah Football program continues to prepare for the 2023 Rose Bowl on January 2, veteran tight end Dalton Kincaid has confirmed that he will not participate in the game due to injury.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that, due to injury, I will not play in the Rose Bowl. My plan is to rehab and prepare for the NFL Draft..." Kincaid announced on his social media.

Having endured several injuries this season, it comes as no surprise that Kincaid has elected to forego the bowl game and focus on rehab ahead of the NFL draft. 

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates the victory against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium.

While it is unfortunate that he wont be out there on the field, Kincaid is on track to be one of the highest drafted tight ends and there is no reason to risk further injury.

This season alone, Kincaid has been one of the primary sources of offense for the Utes with 70 receptions, 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were team-highs. 

Over the course of his Utah career, Kincaid has 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns.

