BREAKING: Utes Brant Kuithe is out for the season

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

After sustaining an injury in the first half against ASU, tight end Brant Kuithe will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.
Despite a solid victory over ASU, the Utah Utes will be without one of their primary offensive stars for the rest of the year as Kyle Whittingham confirmed Monday morning that Brant Kuithe is out for the season.

After going down in the first half against ASU, Kuithe was then tended to for more than 20 minutes inside Utah's medical tent. Unfortunately, Kuithe then emerged from the tent with ice on his leg, crutches, and no pads.

Through only four games, Kuithe had already posted 206 yards and three touchdowns. With the veteran tight-end now out for the remainder of the year, not only with Dalton Kincaid need to step up, but Thomas Yassmin will likely step into Kuithe's role. 

While losing Kuithe is a major offensive setback and the team will need to adjust, Whittingham also said that the "silver lining" of the situation is that Kuithe can redshirt and return next season if he chooses. 

