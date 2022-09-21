Skip to main content
Britain Covey responds to Eagles parking lot fiasco

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports.

Britain Covey responds to Eagles parking lot fiasco

After being denied access to the Philadelphia Eagles parking lot, Britain Covey responded to a question about the situation that took place on Monday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night former Ute and Philadelphia Eagles rookie punt returner Britain Covey was denied access to the players parking lot before their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. 

While multiple outlets reported on the comical situation, and a fan involved tweeted that it took place, Britain Covey confirmed the story and explained how it all went down.

"To no fault of their's I had the practice squad pass," Covey said. "My teammates told me, just tell them you were elevated to the active roster and they'll let you in."

"I could tell they didn't quite recognize me when I told them I was elevated. They said, 'Look, you don't have the pass for this,' and I said, 'No I'm a player here!'" Covey added.

As he continued, Covey explained that while they did apologize, he was denied access. Shortly after turning around, the Eagles rookie parked half a mile away with the tailgaters and made his way to the stadium which he described was "a blast."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"For me, it was kind of inspiring to walk through the crowd and see how much people love football here. It made me determined. I want to be a great player here," Covey said.

Despite being denied access, Covey did eventually make his way into Lincoln Financial Field for his second NFL appearance. Against the Vikings, Covey recorded three returns for 14 yards (4.7 Avg).

For Covey's full explanation, watch the video below.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (3)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Utah Utes safety Brandon McKinney (28) reacts after San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza (2) misses a field goal during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game four vs Arizona State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) and Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) light the block U after a victory against the San Diego State Aztecs at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utes maintain No. 2 spot in power rankings heading into Pac-12 play

By FanNation AllUtes
Kyle Whittingham, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Arizona State

By FanNation AllUtes
Cleveland Browns cornerback Shaun Jolly (49) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (41) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Football

Britain Covey denied access to players lot before Eagles game

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19070546
Football

Personal accolades don't matter to Utes Cam Rising, only winning

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Jonah Tavai (66) react after a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What Whittingham and several Utes said following San Diego State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 12 - 18

By FanNation AllUtes
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) congratulates teammate linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) after his late fourth quarter interception of a Colts pass.
Football

Devin Lloyd continues to shine with interception against Colts

By Cole Bagley