Britain Covey shares his thoughts on his Utah career, the 2021 season and NFL Draft preparations

During his senior season at Utah, wide receiver Britain Covey caught 52 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns. During his tenure, he made five All-Pac-12 selections, four as a returner and was first-team in 2018, 2020 and 2021. Covey set a program record in punt return yardage with 1,092 total yards. He also returned four punts for touchdowns while playing for the Utes. In addition, Covey led Utah in receiving yards in 2015, 2018, and 2020. He ranks in the top-10 all-time at Utah in career punt returns (2nd, 92), receptions (2nd, 184), all-purpose yards (3rd, 4,241), and receiving yards (6th, 2,011). Covey's play-making ability made him one of the top players to watch in the Pac-12. Simply said, Covey belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of Utah Football and in the NFL.

Having participated in pro day, Covey will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

