Bryson Barnes trying to prove himself with a chip on his shoulder at Utah State
Bryson Barnes’ journey from a pig farm in Milford, Utah, to the spotlight of college football is a story of perseverance, resilience, and determination. By the time ESPN’s “College GameDay” rolled into Salt Lake City last October, Barnes had already etched his name into Utah’s football lore. Hailing from a small town with a population of just over 1,400, Barnes starred on the football field for Milford High, setting records that still stand atop the Utah high school history books.
Yet, despite his impressive stats—137 career touchdowns and 11,525 passing yards—his 1A competition meant that college recruiters largely overlooked him. Determined to play for the team he grew up cheering for, Barnes walked on at the University of Utah, ready to earn every opportunity that came his way.
Barnes’ time at Utah was anything but easy. As a walk-on quarterback, he found himself buried deep on the depth chart, behind highly recruited players like Charlie Brewer, Cam Rising, Peter Costelli, and Ja’Quinden Jackson. He fought an uphill battle for playing time, often paying his own way through school without a scholarship. But Barnes’ work ethic and perseverance would eventually pay off.
When Rising suffered a concussion in the 2022 Rose Bowl against Ohio State, Barnes unexpectedly took the field in one of the biggest games in school history. He connected with Dalton Kincaid on a 15-yard touchdown pass that tied the game, sending shockwaves through the stadium and validating the relentless work Barnes had put in to get to that moment.
Even after his Rose Bowl heroics, Barnes faced a constant battle for playing time. As new quarterbacks were brought in, including highly touted recruits Brandon Rose and Nate Johnson, Barnes once again found himself at the back of the line. Yet, he continued to outperform his competitors in practice, earning the backup role behind Rising. When Rising went down with an injury against Washington State, Barnes stepped up, throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 51 yards in a critical 21-17 victory that kept Utah’s championship hopes alive.
Cam Rising's injury status becomes major factor in Utah's CFB Playoff hopes
Despite his on-field success, Barnes’ journey was marked by constant challenges. Ahead of the 2023 season, he considered transferring, frustrated by his status as a backup and the lack of scholarship support. However, with Rising sidelined for the entire 2023 season, Barnes seized the opportunity, starting the season opener against Florida. On his first play, Barnes threw a 70-yard touchdown pass, capturing a moment he had only dreamed of as a child. Yet, his season was a roller coaster of ups and downs, marked by benchings, injuries, and fierce competition for the starting job.
Barnes’ resilience shone brightest when Utah faced off against No. 18 USC in Los Angeles. Going head-to-head with Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Barnes delivered a career performance, throwing for 235 yards, rushing for 57 more, and accounting for four total touchdowns in a stunning 34-32 victory. His gutsy performance against the Trojans solidified his status as a folk hero among Utah fans. The team’s coach, Kyle Whittingham, wore a shirt emblazoned with Barnes’ likeness, declaring him “the pig farmer” in a nod to his humble roots.
“They’ve got a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, so they’re going to make some things. We got ourselves a pig farmer quarterback, so we’re proud of that guy, too,” Whittingham said after the game.
However, the 2023 season’s highs were balanced by its lows. After a standout performance against USC, Barnes struggled in subsequent games, and Utah’s offense sputtered, finishing the season with an 8-5 record. The year culminated in a disappointing loss in the Las Vegas Bowl, where Barnes threw for just 55 yards and two interceptions. Despite the challenges, Barnes’ legacy at Utah was cemented—not just by his statistics, but by his resilience, grit, and the unforgettable moments he delivered when called upon.
As Barnes prepared to transfer following the 2023 season, he reflected on his time at Utah with a sense of gratitude, acknowledging the lessons learned and the bonds forged. His decision to transfer was driven by a desire for more opportunities, particularly in light of his perception that he hadn’t received a fair shake in quarterback competitions. Nevertheless, Barnes remained proud of his journey and thankful for the experiences that helped shape him.
“I definitely always got the short end of the stick," Barnes told the Deseret News. "I didn’t get the reps that I felt like I deserved to be able to be prepared for when my moment came. It was more so just be prepared without reps and get thrown into the fire in about every circumstance that I was in.”
He also didn’t “fully agree with” the way he was particularly being treated at Utah, which led him to hitting the portal. “Just decisions made around quarterbacks and the way the quarterback battles always panned out,” Barnes said.
Barnes ultimately chose to continue his football career at Utah State, where he pursued his MBA while competing for the starting quarterback job. Though he began the season as a backup once again, Barnes’ story took another unexpected turn when he was called into action in the season opener. He responded with the kind of performance that had come to define his career—gritty, determined, and inspiring— with a 63-yard touchdown.
Barnes’ story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the belief that hard work can overcome any obstacle. From his humble beginnings on a pig farm to his unforgettable moments on college football’s biggest stages, Barnes embodies the spirit of the underdog. His journey reminds us all that with enough determination, anyone can rise from obscurity to make a lasting impact.