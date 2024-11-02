BYU's Kalani Sitake says "If it weren't for Utah, I wouldn't be here"
Kalani Sitake embraces the journey that has brought him full circle to lead his alma mater in a season marked by both remarkable success and deep-seated rivalry. As the 9th-ranked BYU Cougars prepare to face their longtime rivals, the University of Utah, Sitake reflects on the shared roots and connections between the two programs, a theme he emphasized during a recent press briefing. Sitake’s respect for Utah and his friend, Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, highlights his broader view of the rivalry as something that transcends competition.
Acknowledging his own ties to the Utes, Sitake explained, "If it weren't for Utah, I wouldn't be here. And if it weren't for BYU, coach Whit wouldn't be at Utah." His sentiments reflect the intertwined histories of both programs, with key figures like BYU’s legendary coach LaVell Edwards and Utah’s Ron McBride influencing both schools. Several BYU staff members, including Jay Hill and Aaron Roderick, share histories with Utah, deepening the connection between the two programs. Sitake himself has personal ties to Utah through his family, including an older brother who played for the Utes.
This year’s matchup is especially meaningful as BYU and Utah are both members of the Big 12 Conference, a setting that Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark calls "additive to the conference." This adds a new chapter to the rivalry, making it one of the most anticipated games in the league. Sitake’s team, off to an 8-0 start, is among the country’s top surprises, while the Utes are enduring a challenging season. However, Sitake believes records rarely matter in this rivalry, with seven of the last eight games decided by 10 points or fewer.
Ultimately, Sitake hopes fans and players can balance competition with respect for their shared history. After three years without facing off, he says, “Now that it's back, I think we can really have fun with it."
Even with some fans upset about the game being put on ESPN's late-night lineup, the rivalry rolls on to a new chapter.