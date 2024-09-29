Caleb Lohner could live out his dreams as a two-sport athlete for Utes
Caleb Lohner’s recent move from the basketball court to the football field has drawn attention as one of the more intriguing sports stories in Utah. The former BYU and Baylor forward is now playing tight end for Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Utes football team. His journey highlights the rare versatility of athletes who are talented enough to excel in multiple sports at the collegiate level.
Lohner’Lohner’s decision to join the Utah football team was announced in May when he signed a football scholarship with the Utes. Since then, he has contributed to the team's early 4-0 start in the 2024 season.
Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 250 pounds, Lohner’s physicality is perfectly suited for the tight end position. In his first few games, he has already made an impact, catching two touchdown passes, one against Southern Utah and another against Utah State. His second touchdown, an 11-yard grab against Utah State, showcased his athleticism as he high-pointed the ball, giving the Utes a lead they would maintain. Additionally, Lohner blocked a field goal in the same game, further demonstrating his value on special teams.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has spoken highly of Lohner’s potential, calling him a weapon for the Utes' offense. His size and athleticism make him a unique matchup for defenders, especially in jump-ball situations where his basketball skills come into play. After the Utah State game, Whittingham praised Lohner’s ability to go up for passes, comparing his reach to being “13 feet up in the air” when leaping for the ball. Whittingham hinted that the team would find more ways to utilize Lohner as the season progresses.
While Lohner is making a name for himself on the football field, his future with Utah basketball remains uncertain. Utah men’s basketball coach Craig Smith has acknowledged Lohner’s commitment to football and the challenges of playing both sports. Smith and Whittingham have discussed Lohner’s potential role on the basketball team, but for now, football is Lohner’s priority. Lohner would likely join the basketball team as a walk-on, but only after the football season concludes, which could be as late as January if the Utes make a deep postseason run or compete in the College Football Playoff.
The crossover between football and basketball is rare at the collegiate level, but Lohner’s athleticism may allow him to succeed in both sports. His high school basketball coach, David Evans, who is now an assistant coach for Utah, is also in touch with Lohner and remains optimistic about his potential on the hardwood. However, the Utah basketball program is taking a wait-and-see approach, understanding that Lohner’s football commitments take precedence for now.
Among those excited about Lohner’s success is Utah basketball senior guard Hunter Erickson, who played with and roomed with Lohner during their time at BYU. Erickson has been impressed with Lohner’s ability to transition to football, noting his physical build and athletic prowess. “Every basketball player’s dream is, what could I do in football? And he did it,” Erickson told the Deseret News, emphasizing Lohner’s unique journey.
For now, Caleb Lohner’s focus remains on helping the Utes’ football team, but the possibility of a dual-sport career remains an intriguing prospect for the future. His contributions on the football field have already made an impact, and Utah fans will be eager to see what more he can achieve in both sports.
Lohner could be follow in the footsteps of Julius Peppers or Tony Gonzales, who both created Hall-of-Fame careers that started on the hardwood.