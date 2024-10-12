Cam Rising on return against Arizona State: "I played like S***"
Utah quarterback Cam Rising's long-awaited return to the field did not go as planned. After missing over a month due to a hand injury, Rising faced another setback early in the game against Arizona State, suffering a leg injury on the opening drive. Struggling with both injuries, Rising finished the game with a disappointing performance, completing only 16-of-37 passes for 209 yards and throwing three interceptions. His rust and limited mobility were evident throughout the game, and Utah’s offense failed to recover, ultimately falling to Arizona State 27-19.
Rising, known for his leadership and grit, was candid in his post-game remarks, acknowledging that he didn’t play well. "I just played like s---," he said. Despite his desire to stay in the game and fight for his team, it was clear that he was not at full strength. Head coach Kyle Whittingham noted that Rising's leg injury limited his movement and that the glove he wore to help his grip on the football affected his throwing ability. Still, Whittingham backed his quarterback’s decision to stay in the game, trusting that his experience gave Utah the best chance to win.
The loss was a significant blow to Utah’s season, which had begun with hopes of competing for a College Football Playoff berth and a Big 12 title. The Utes now find themselves towards the bottom in the Big 12 standings, with their championship hopes fading quickly.
As Utah prepares for its next game against TCU, questions loom about Rising's health and the future of the team. With Rising potentially ailing from both a hand and leg injury, Whittingham hinted that true freshman Isaac Wilson could take over as the starting quarterback if the Utes continue to struggle. The upcoming game will be crucial as Utah seeks to regroup and salvage what remains of their season.