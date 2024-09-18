Cam Rising shows love to Mike Gundy and OSU: "They're a damn good team"
The Utah Utes are preparing for their inaugural Big 12 Conference game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, venturing into the challenging environment of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Cam Rising is excited to open up Big 12 play and expressed deep admiration for Oklahoma State, particularly praising head coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys' overall team dynamic.
The Utes QB highlighted Oklahoma State's playstyle, noting their preference for man coverage and their physical approach on the field. "I think they're a damn good team," Rising said. "I have a lot of respect for Coach Gundy, he's always been one of my favorite coaches in college football the past few years. Their team plays hard, they do it the right way."
Rising’s return to the lineup comes after missing the previous game due to a hand injury. In his absence, freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson showcased his talent in a dominant 38-21 win over Utah State. Wilson threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns, making a strong case for his future at Utah.
This matchup with Oklahoma State marks a pivotal moment in Utah's season, as it is not only their first Big 12 game but also a potential Big 12 title game preview. With Rising back in action and both teams determined to make a statement, the showdown in Stillwater promises to be a high-stakes affair. For Utah, this is more than just a game—it's a significant test as they transition into their new conference, and all eyes will be on Rising and the Utes as they face this formidable challenge.
The No. 12 Utes and 14th-ranked Cowboys square off at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday (4 p.m. ET/ TV: FOX).