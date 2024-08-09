Cam Rising wants a pass-heavy offensive attack as Utah enters Big 12
As Utah’s fall camp reaches the midway point, the excitement among players and coaches is gaining speed. With the season opener against Southern Utah rapidly approaching, the Utes are leaving everything on the field, eager to climb the depth chart, while Kyle Whittingham's coaching staff adjusts the final elements of their game plan. The stakes are high, and every decision made now will shape the team's performance throughout the season.
One of the most intriguing developments in the offseason has been the reimagining of Utah’s offense under Whittingham. Traditionally known for their ground-and-pound style, the Utes have hinted at a possible shift toward a more balanced, or even pass-heavy, offensive strategy. This speculation has left fans buzzing with anticipation, wondering just how far the team will stray from its run-first identity. Keep in mind, this comes with a move to the Big 12 conference.
When questioned about the possibility of a more aerial attack, Utah quarterback Cam Rising shared his thoughts with a mix of seriousness and humor. Rising expressed his goal of hitting at least a 51% pass rate, before quipping that he’d love to see that number rise to anywhere between 60 and 70 percent. His comments suggest a quarterback eager to showcase his arm in an offense that could be more dynamic than in previous years.
The addition of transfer wide receivers Damien Alford and Dorian Singer, along with the return of veteran playmakers like Brent Kuithe and Money Parks, provides Rising with a wealth of options in the passing game. With such a versatile group of weapons, Utah’s offense has the potential to be one of the most unpredictable and prolific units in the Big 12, keeping opponents on their heels and unsure of what to expect from play to play. As the Utes prepare for their season opener, all eyes will be on how this revamped offense takes shape.