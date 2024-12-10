Cam Rising won't return to Utah in 2025, per report
Cam Rising’s career at Utah appears to be nearing its end, marking the conclusion of a transformative era for the Utes. A report by CBS Sports suggest Rising is unlikely to return for the 2025 season, leaving uncertainty about whether he will declare for the NFL Draft or apply for a medical hardship waiver to utilize another year of eligibility. His departure, while not yet official, signals a pivotal shift for Utah football, as the team navigates life without one of its most iconic quarterbacks.
Rising’s journey with Utah began in January 2019 when he transferred from Texas, bringing high expectations and a competitive edge. Over the next few years, he became a cornerstone of the program, renowned for his leadership, resilience, and ability to deliver in clutch moments. Rising’s breakout season in 2021 established him as one of college football’s premier quarterbacks. He led the Utes to a historic win over USC in the Coliseum, two dominant victories over Oregon — including in the Pac-12 Championship Game — and a memorable performance in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State, highlighted by a 62-yard touchdown run.
Utah great says it's time to cut off NIL to Cam Rising and move on
In 2022, Rising solidified his legacy by leading Utah to its second consecutive Pac-12 title, overcoming injuries and showcasing unparalleled grit. His late-game heroics against USC at home remain a defining moment in Utah football history. Across his Utah career, Rising threw for 6,127 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, while adding 986 rushing yards and 12 scores. He played a pivotal role in elevating Utah to the pinnacle of the Pac-12.
The 2023 season, however, was marred by injuries. After suffering a knee injury in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Rising managed to start the first two games of the season but sustained a finger injury against Baylor. He returned briefly against Arizona State but endured another season-ending lower-body injury. These setbacks limited him to just three games, making him eligible for a medical hardship waiver should he choose to continue his college career.
If Rising departs, Utah’s quarterback room will undergo a complete overhaul. New offensive coordinator Jason Beck, known for his offensive schemes, will inherit a blank slate. As of now, the 2025 roster includes only incoming three-star freshmen Wyatt Becker and Jamarian Ficklin. The Utes are expected to pursue transfer quarterbacks, with Devon Dampier of New Mexico reportedly on their radar.
Rising’s potential departure marks the end of an era for Utah football. Whether he pursues an NFL opportunity or opts for one more collegiate season elsewhere, his impact on the program is indelible. Rising leaves behind a legacy of grit, determination, and historic accomplishments that have forever changed Utah football.