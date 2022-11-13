Skip to main content
Cameron Rising doesn't plan to return to Utah next season

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

Following the Utes victory over Stanford, Cameron Rising provided an update on whether or not he'll be returning next season.
After walking on senior day and what turned out to be a commanding 42-7 victory over Stanford, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising provided an update on whether or not he's played his final home game for the Utes.

Responding to a direct question in the post game press conference as to whether or not the game against Stanford was his last, Rising said, "I believe so, yes."

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates the victory against the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.

As the starter for Utah over the last three seasons, Rising has accumulated 4,718 yards and 39 touchdowns in 22 games played. As for the 2022 season, Rising currently has 2,225 yards and 19 touchdowns on a 66% completion percentage.

Looking ahead to the 2023 draft, Rising will certainly have his work cut out for him as this year is crowded with talented quarterbacks. While guys like CJ Stroud and Bryce Young top all of the draft prospect boards, there is some question as to whether or not Rising has done enough to gain the attention of NFL scouts. 

For now however, Rising remains focused on the last two regular season games as the Utes hope to defend their Pac-12 Title and find themselves with an opportunity at redemption in the Rose Bowl.

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

