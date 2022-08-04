Skip to main content
Camp Kyle: Kyle Whittingham says there is 'no weakness in Cam Rising right now'

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports.

On day one of Fall Camp, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the media, focusing heavily on how good quarterback Cameron Rising looks heading into 2022.

Question: What about Cameron Rising's leadership style inspires so much confidence on this team?

Whittingham: "Well, He’s one of the hardest workers on the team if not the hardest, which you can talk about it but you've got to be about it. His performances are outstanding, his film study, there is no weakness in Cam Rising right now. He’s doing everything right. Coming off an outstanding year and we are fortunate to have him on our team."

Question: When you have this many starters is it easier to hit the ground running with all that experience?

Whittingham: "Without a doubt. It was very evident that they spent a lot of time on the field together this summer on their own because today was more like a practice eight, practice nine feel as far as lack of mental mistakes and how smooth things were."

Question: Who is Cam targeting on the receiving end?

Whittingham: "Devaughn Vele, target number one right now. He had an outstanding day today. Solomon Enis, played a lot of good football for us. We also have five or six new guys that haven't sorted themselves out obviously after just one practice but all showed they have the potential so we'll see."

Question: Is Jaren Kump a full go and what does the offensive line look like right now?

Whittingham: "[Jaren Kump] is a full go. Offensive line is solid. We've got sixteen guys in camp, actually seventeen. We had one guy get a little injury today but it shouldn't be anything major, more than a week or two. We've got everybody healthy and Jaren looked good today. He'll be lining up at right tackle.

