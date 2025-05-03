Can Utah’s defensive line return to dominant form?
Despite last season’s disappointing 5-7 finish in the Utah Utes’ first season in the Big 12, the defense had a respectable performance, ranking No. 28 nationally with 20.7 points allowed per game and 30th in yards allowed, 329.7.
While the strength of the defense is expected to be the linebackers and secondary, there are some holes to fill on the line due to transfers and graduation.
The losses along the line were significant.
Left tackle Junior Tafuna signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans and end Connor O’Toole signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks. Starting tackle Keanu Tanuvasa transferred to BYU while backup tackle Simote Pepa moved on to Washington. End Van Fillinger graduated.
The key returnee is senior right end Logan Fano, who played in all 12 games and started nine. He had 35 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble.
Tackle Aliki Vimahi played in just four games in 2024, with two starts, and seems ready to step into a much bigger role. He has plenty of experience with the Utes, having played in all 14 games in 2022, including nine starts, and playing in 12 games in 2023.
Tackle Dallas Vakalahi of West Valley played in nine games last year, with three starts. He led true freshmen on the team with 16 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and two sacks.
Others in the mix for playing time are ends Paul Fitzgerald, a redshirt junior, and John Henry Daley, a redshirt sophomore from Alpine; as well as tackle Jonah Lea’ea, a redshirt sophomore.
Redshirt junior end Lance Holtzclaw transferred after three seasons with Washington, where he played in 26 games.