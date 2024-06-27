CBS Sports analyst says EA Sports disrespected Utah with latest reveal
One of the standout features of college football video games is the home-field advantage factor. This unique element enhances the gameplay by making it challenging for visiting teams to execute their strategies smoothly, thanks to the intimidating presence of raucous crowds.
This feature is set to return in EA Sports College Football 25, releasing in July, and fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience the most hostile environments in college football.
On a recent Tuesday, EA Sports unveiled the rankings for the most electric stadiums, providing insights into where the toughest places to play are located. However, not everyone agreed with how the stadium were ranked, including former NFL player Su'a Cravens. The one-time USC Trojans standout said Utah was being disrespected for not being near the top.
While Utah came in No. 18 on the list, EA Sports considers various statistics to determine the rankings, including home winning percentage, attendance, active home winning streaks, and team prestige. These factors collectively contribute to the formidable reputation of certain stadiums, making them nightmarish venues for visiting teams.
The advantage is a crucial aspect of college football. Teams traveling to places like Baton Rouge at night or State College, Pa. for a "whiteout" game can attest to the intense atmosphere created by the home crowd. Other locales, such as South Bend, West Lafayette, Boulder, or Corvallis, have also gained a reputation for being difficult places to secure a win, even for teams with championship aspirations. The passionate home crowds in college football bring an ambiance similar to European soccer, making it a unique spectacle in North American sports.
In EA Sports College Football 25, savvy players will need to understand the dynamics of each stadium and leverage the crowd's energy to their advantage, mirroring real-life strategies employed by college teams. To assist players, EA Sports has compiled a ranking of the 25 hardest places to play, incorporating historical factors and current statistics.
The toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25 is Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies. Known for "The 12th Man" and boasting a capacity of 102,733, Kyle Field ranks among the top five in college football for its size and fervor. Texas A&M leads the Southeastern Conference (SEC) schools in making the top 25 toughest places to play, including its new members.
Here are the top 25 toughest places to play according to EA Sports College Football 25:
1. Texas A&M: Kyle Field
2. Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium
3. LSU: Tiger Stadium
4. Ohio State: Ohio Stadium
5. Georgia: Sanford Stadium
6. Penn State: Beaver Stadium
7. Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium
8. Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
9. Florida State: Doak S. Campbell Stadium
10. Florida: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
11. Oregon: Autzen Stadium
12. Clemson: Memorial Stadium
13. Tennessee: Neyland Stadium
14. Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium
15. South Carolina: Williams-Brice Stadium
16. Michigan: Michigan Stadium
17. Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium
18. Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium
19. Texas: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
20. Iowa: Kinnick Stadium
21. Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium
22. Michigan State: Spartan Stadium
23. Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
24. Boise State: Albertsons Stadium
25. Mississippi State: Davis Wade Stadium
These rankings reflect the nature of these venues, where the crowd's energy and team prestige combine to create an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams. Players of EA Sports College Football 25 will need to navigate these challenging environments, making homefield advantage a critical element of gameplay strategy