CBS Sports ranks Utah's Cam Rising in top 50 best college football players in 2024
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising was named on CBS Sports' list of top college football players for 2024. This recognition highlights Rising's impact as one of the nation's top quarterbacks, reflecting his significance to the Utah football program. Entering his senior season, Rising has established himself as a leader and key contributor for the Utes, helping them secure back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2021 and 2022.
Rising's ranking at No. 49 is a testament to his consistency and being multifaceted. Known for his poise in high-pressure situations, he has shown an impressive combination of passing and rushing skills.
In 2022, he threw for 3,034 yards, 26 touchdowns, and added six rushing touchdowns, showcasing his ability to make plays with both his arm and legs. His performance in key games, such as the Pac-12 Championship win over USC and the thrilling Rose Bowl appearances, further solidified his reputation as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
The Athletic writer believes Utah's Cam Rising is a sleeper for Heisman
As the Utes prepare for another challenging season, all eyes will be on Cam Rising to see if he can continue his strong play and lead the team to new heights. His ranking is a recognition of his past achievements and a signal of the expectations for his senior year.