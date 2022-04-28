Clark Phillips III shows love for Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe with memorial scholarship donation

After hosting a sign and dine event with Utah fans, Clark Phillips III donated a portion of the proceeds to the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe memorial scholarships.

On Saturday, April 23, Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III held a sign and dine event in Salt Lake City, providing fans the opportunity to meet and greet with the talented Utah star.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Following the event, Phillips shared his thoughts on Utah's fanbase, spring camp, the 2022 season, and what his relationship with Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe meant to him.

Phillips will now donate a portion of the events proceeds to the scholarship foundation in order to honor his late teammates.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah