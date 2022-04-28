Skip to main content

Clark Phillips III shows love for Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe with memorial scholarship donation

After hosting a sign and dine event with Utah fans, Clark Phillips III donated a portion of the proceeds to the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe memorial scholarships.

On Saturday, April 23, Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III held a sign and dine event in Salt Lake City, providing fans the opportunity to meet and greet with the talented Utah star.

4Q2A8001
6
Gallery
6 Images

Following the event, Phillips shared his thoughts on Utah's fanbase, spring camp, the 2022 season, and what his relationship with Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe meant to him.

Phillips will now donate a portion of the events proceeds to the scholarship foundation in order to honor his late teammates. 

Facebook - @UtahSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

UofU
Football

Big British Bam Olaseni’s Unlikely Journey to the NFL Draft

By Jared Dann4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 1.56.15 PM
Football

2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin impressed by the Utes brotherhood and feels great about his commitment after first visit

By Cole Bagley and Jared Dann23 hours ago
Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in the third quarter at Folsom Field.
Football

Britain Covey shares update on NFL Draft preparations and partnership with OMORPHO Gravity Sportswear

By LaMarr FieldsApr 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 11.42.49 PM
Football

The sky’s the limit for Utah’s 2022 season according to tenured cornerback Malone Mataele

By Jared DannApr 26, 2022
_71_Braeden_Daniels__MG_7618
Football

‘Being versatile and able to play all 5 positions’ on the offensive line, is what motivates Braeden Daniels

By Christian LedekApr 26, 2022
3J2A7643
Football

Photos: Utah Football 2022 Spring Game

By Jeffrey BennettApr 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 4.10.43 PM
Football

The top five defensive performances from the 2022 Utah Spring Football Game

By Cole BagleyApr 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 11.42.32 PM
Football

The top five offensive performances from the 2022 Utah Spring Football Game

By Cole BagleyApr 24, 2022