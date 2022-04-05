Cole Fotheringham shares his thoughts on the 2021 season, details about pro day, and his decision to declare for the NFL draft

Cole Fotheringham joined Sports Illustrated Utah to discuss the 2021 season, details about pro day, and the reasoning behind his decision to forego a final season at Utah and declare for the NFL Draft.

Over the course of his career, Utah tight end Cole Fotheringham played in 47 games and made 38 starts. In 2021, Fotheringham played in all 14 games and started 10. The tight end caught 15 balls for 128 yards. He was also arguably the tight end rooms most brutal and physical blocker as he helped the backs move the chains on the ground. Overall, Fotheringham caught 52 passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns in four years at Utah.

Having participated in pro day, Fotheringham will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah