Dalton Kincaid fuels first half lead for Utah Utes with two TD's

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports.

Following a quick start, the Utah Utes lead ASU 24-6 at the half behind two touchdown's from Dalton Kincaid.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While the Utes struggled to make anything happen on their first possession of the game, they finally found the quick start they'd been looking for, courtesy of tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Through the first half of play, Kincaid not only led the Utes in terms of receiving yards with 66, but he was also responsible for two of their first half touchdowns, which were both simply magnificent.

After a quick three-and-out by the Sun Devils, Utah resurrected the reverse flea flicker which completely took Arizona State off-guard and resulted in a 29 yard touchdown pass to Kincaid.

Towards the end of the first quarter, Rising again found Kincaid, but this time, off the helmet of an ASU defender which Kincaid somehow snagged with just one hand. After the PAT, Utah led the Sun Devils 14-0 late in the first.

To close out the first half, Utah would finish on a 10-6 run, which involved a Ja'Quinden Jackson touchdown from the running back position instead of under center.

Currently, the Utes lead the Sun Devils 24-6. While Utah seems to be on track for a dominant victory, the biggest question tonight will be the status of Brant Kuithe, who spent a considerable amount of time in the medical tent after grabbing his leg on the field. He then emerged from the tent 20 minutes later with crutches, ice on his knee, and no pads. 

